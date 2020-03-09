Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a report released on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.85.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LGI Homes from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

LGIH stock opened at $85.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.40. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

