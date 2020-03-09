Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Raised by Analyst

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,593.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine acquired 2,650 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after buying an additional 2,795,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,219,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,558,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after buying an additional 366,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after buying an additional 188,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

