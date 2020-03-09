Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for UMB Financial Corp Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for UMB Financial in a research report issued on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

UMBF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

UMBF opened at $57.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Norges Bank bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 598.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 265,035 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,762,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,997,000 after purchasing an additional 205,895 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in UMB Financial by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 849,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 1,283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 69,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 64,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

