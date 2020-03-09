Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Issued By Wedbush

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Express in a report released on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXPR. B. Riley upped their target price on Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $3.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $189.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.07. Express has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.25 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Express by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 973,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 33,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Express by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,611 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

