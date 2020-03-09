Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

AEO opened at $11.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

