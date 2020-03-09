QChi (QCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $759,060.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One QChi token can now be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BiteBTC and Mercatox. QChi has a total market cap of $759,060.00 and $101,502.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QChi

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,464,082 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi.

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

