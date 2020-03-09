QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Downgraded to Hold at Siebert Williams Shank

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

NYSE QEP opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $446.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. Research analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt purchased 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares in the company, valued at $552,188.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph N. Jaggers purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

