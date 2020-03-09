Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Commerzbank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -207.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 502,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 56,010 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qiagen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,929,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

