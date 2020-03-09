Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,609 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Qorvo worth $15,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.