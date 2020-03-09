Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $214.61 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $214.61 million and $446.86 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, BigONE, Bibox and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,182,248 coins and its circulating supply is 96,432,228 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, GOPAX, BitForex, EXX, Cobinhood, Iquant, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Coinnest, Bitbns, BigONE, Bittrex, Ovis, LBank, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, Coinone, Poloniex, Coinrail, Exrates, OTCBTC, Crex24, Allcoin, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Liqui, OKEx, Gate.io, DragonEX, HitBTC, Coindeal, Liquid, HBUS, Bibox, CoinEgg, DigiFinex, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Upbit, CoinEx, Huobi, BCEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

