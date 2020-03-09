Quaker Chemical Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.47 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $6.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.97. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $157.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.50 and a 200-day moving average of $161.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $141.79 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,374,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $16,452,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

