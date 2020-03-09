QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 447.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.07. 1,727,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,937,881. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.