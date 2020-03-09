Quant (QNT) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. Quant has a total market cap of $43.12 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be bought for about $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

