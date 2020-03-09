Quantis Network Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $3,624.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 48.4% against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

