Quark Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,025.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. Quark has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $1,025.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,213,233 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.