Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $593,976.00 and $3,753.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056487 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,394,199 coins and its circulating supply is 168,394,199 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

