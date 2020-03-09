Quest Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,376,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.43. 1,421,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,493,698. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $374.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

