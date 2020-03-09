QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages have commented on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $4.64 on Monday. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 149.80% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

