QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $840,270.00 in Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 75,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $840,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,191,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Douglas Valenti sold 10,100 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $103,222.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 41,900 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $510,761.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 12,500 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $157,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Douglas Valenti sold 6,987 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $104,106.30.

On Thursday, February 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 89,658 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $1,319,765.76.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 979 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $14,264.03.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $35,040.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,181.49.

On Friday, January 10th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $34,833.96.

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $68,033.17.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. 539,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. QuinStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $609.51 million, a P/E ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QNST. BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

