Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Quintana Energy Services alerts:

In other Quintana Energy Services news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,728 shares in the company, valued at $187,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 429.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QES opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Quintana Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.79.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Quintana Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quintana Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.