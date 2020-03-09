QunQun Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $313,257.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $7.50 and $18.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 675,197,297 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

