Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by Makaira Partners LLC

Makaira Partners LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,389 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series A accounts for about 9.3% of Makaira Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Makaira Partners LLC owned about 1.20% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $42,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 248,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 89,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,869,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,031 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

