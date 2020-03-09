Radium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $784,048.00 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. Radium has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $784,048.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Radium has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,967,754 coins and its circulating supply is 3,953,237 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

