RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 242,680 shares during the period. RadNet comprises about 3.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 2.04% of RadNet worth $20,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in RadNet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in RadNet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RDNT traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.06. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RadNet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDNT. Sidoti lifted their target price on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

