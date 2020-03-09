Ratecoin Price Tops $0.0003 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $33,508.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ratecoin has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001931 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.