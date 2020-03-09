Raymond James Analysts Give IBI Group (TSE:IBG) a C$8.50 Price Target

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) has been assigned a C$8.50 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 81.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on IBI Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE:IBG traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.69. The company had a trading volume of 27,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,415. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $155.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.32.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

