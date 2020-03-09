Raymond James & Associates Acquires 24,434 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $87,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 22.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 794.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after acquiring an additional 371,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 106.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 50,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $9.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.89. The company had a trading volume of 441,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,976. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.41. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 136.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

