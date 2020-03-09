Raymond James & Associates Acquires 28,383 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $108,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after buying an additional 370,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 339,564 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $68,938,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 324,844 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,838,000 after purchasing an additional 316,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded down $12.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.79. 210,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,634. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $154.16 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.70.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

