Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,579 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 3.82% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $67,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

PDP traded down $3.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,627. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $70.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

