Raymond James & Associates Buys 105,743 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263,067 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,743 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.55% of Regions Financial worth $90,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 25,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.44. 1,311,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,828,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. BMO Capital Markets cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.