Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $80,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 525,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,705,000 after purchasing an additional 157,119 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 27,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

