Raymond James & Associates Has $76.19 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,725 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.16% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $76,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $63.47.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

