Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.48% of Seagate Technology worth $74,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $42,291,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after buying an additional 763,310 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 693.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 546,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,789,000 after buying an additional 477,226 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,209,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 558,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,221,000 after buying an additional 246,404 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 269,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $136,054.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,720. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.