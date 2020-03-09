Raymond James Cuts Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $110.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

HLT opened at $90.45 on Monday. Hilton Hotels has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.53.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 21.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at $452,000. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 217.7% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 64,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 44,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at $25,262,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

