Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,098 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AFLAC worth $24,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,766,000 after acquiring an additional 245,370 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 72,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth $838,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.09. 4,450,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,713. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

