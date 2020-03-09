Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,978,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 459,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.99. 76,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $54.62.

