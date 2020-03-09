Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Raymond James worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,263 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after buying an additional 163,608 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,011,000 after buying an additional 136,763 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 273.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 83,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after buying an additional 68,470 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,308. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

