Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.50” Price Target for Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) received a C$2.50 price target from Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

TSE:YGR traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.50. 710,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,855. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 million and a PE ratio of 0.86.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

