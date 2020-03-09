Raymond James Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$19.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 200.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.93.

Shares of TSE:VET traded down C$4.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,212. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.33. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.77 and a 12-month high of C$36.83.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

