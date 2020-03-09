RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS:RDS-A opened at $41.87 on Monday.

About RDS-A

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

