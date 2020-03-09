RealChain (RCT) Hits Market Cap of $186,607.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One RealChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. RealChain has a market cap of $186,607.00 and $13,095.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RealChain Token Profile

RCT is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,452,774 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

