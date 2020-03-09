RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells $357,900.00 in Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,715,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,260,508.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00.

Shares of RealReal stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,211. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. RealReal Inc has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.16.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on REAL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in RealReal by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,828 shares during the last quarter. Great Hill Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,873,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,010,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in RealReal by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 960,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after purchasing an additional 748,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 844,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 309,446 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

