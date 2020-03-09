Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RETA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,565 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $12,897,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,462,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 691.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 46,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $183.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.52. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $257.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.71.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RETA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.13.

In other news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

