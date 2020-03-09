Red Pulse Phoenix Market Capitalization Achieves $2.89 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Binance. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.89 million and $131,444.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

PHX is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

