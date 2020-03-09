Refereum Reaches Market Cap of $4.09 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Bittrex. Refereum has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $298,088.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,677,239,201 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX, IDEX, Cobinhood and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

