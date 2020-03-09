Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of Regal Beloit worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 323,365 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $7,633,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 77,989 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,170,000 after buying an additional 69,979 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $76.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.62. Regal Beloit Corp has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

