Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Regency Centers worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 38.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 320,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $60.44 on Monday. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

