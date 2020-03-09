Relex (RLX) Hits Market Cap of $290,530.00

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 74.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Relex has a market cap of $290,530.00 and approximately $2,455.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Relex has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Relex

Relex was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,880,589,110 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official website is www.relex.io. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

