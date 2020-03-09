Ren (REN) Price Hits $0.0721 on Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.0721 or 0.00000791 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Huobi Global and Binance. Ren has a market capitalization of $61.37 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

REN is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,903,651 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, OKEx, Tidex, IDEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi Global and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

