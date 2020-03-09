Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TG Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.35) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.98).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

